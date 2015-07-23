French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures up 0.57 pct at 0601 GMT

STMICROELECTRONICS

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted weak but substantially in-line quarterly results on Thursday while forecasting slower growth in the current quarter due to sluggish computer demand and a decelerating economy in China.

PUBLICIS

The French advertiser cut its 2015 sales forecast, warning that tougher conditions in the UK and Latin America may dampen the improvement seen in the first half.

TECHNICOLOR

French media and entertainment technology group Technicolor TCH.PA said on Thursday it has signed an exclusive deal with Cisco to buy its customer premises equipment business for 550 million euros ($601.65 million) in cash and stock.

INTERPARFUMS

Interparfums said on Thursday it expected results for the first part of the year to be high with a current operating margin to exceed 14 percent for the first-half 2015.

PLASTIC OMNIUM

French car equipment maker Plastic Omnium said on Thursday it will hit 7 billion euros in sales by 2017 instead of 2018 as initially planned. First half EBITDA rose 15 percent to 347 million euros.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes raised its outlook for 2015 revenue in a range of between 2.80 billion euros to 2.82 billion euros and its 2015 non-IFR EPS growth goal to 18 percent against 15-17 percent previously.

AREVA, EDF

The head of troubled French nuclear group Areva warned President Francois Hollande that its board will not back an incomplete recovery plan, Le Figaro reported, days ahead of an expected announcement on the sale of its reactors to state-owned utility EDF.

SEB

French household appliance group Seb raised its 2015 financial goals after it posted first-half operating operating result from actvity of 146 million euros, a rise of 66 percent.

TF1

The French TV station said it would exercise an option to sell its 49 percent holding in Eurosport to majority shareholder Discovery Communications for 491 million euros.

IPSOS

The pollster and market researcher said first-half adjusted net income rose 17 percent to 30.5 million euros but warned that fragile emerging markets may thwart growth goals.

ICADE

The French real-estate company predicted stable full-year earnings from property investment after first-half profit fell short of analyst expectations amid a weak rental market.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

The Franco-Dutch real-estate group raised its full-year earnings goal after first-half rental income increased 5.3 percent to 725 million euros.

