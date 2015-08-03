French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.25 percent at 0601 GMT.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste group’s first-half 2015 net profit jumped 178 percent to 353 million euros as the weak euro, better performance of energy unit Dalkia, cost cuts and income from new recycling businesses helped the group post its sixth consecutive quarter of higher earnings.

AREVA

The French nuclear group will seek partnerships with Chinese energy companies that could see them take stakes in the company in an upcoming multi-billion euro capital increase, its chairman told the Journal de Dimanche.

AIRBUS

Iran plans to buy as many as 90 planes per year from Airbus and rival U.S. planemaker Boeing to revamp its antiquated fleet once Western sanctions are lifted, its state news agency IRNA quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Sunday.

HEINEKEN

The world’s third largest brewer reported higher first-half results than markets expected and repeated its full-year forecast of revenue and profit growth, albeit at a slower pace than last year.

