French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DELTA LLOYD

Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd DLL.AS on Tuesday reported a near doubling of its operational results for the first half of 2015 as the company sought to shake off an ethics fine that led to the resignation of its CFO.

THALES

The defence group said it had won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide Deployable Instrument Landing Systems - mobile equipment that helps aircraft to land in low visibility.

MICHELIN

The French tyremaker’s U.S. brand BFGoodrich said it was recalling approximately 129,000 tyres sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Some of the tyres, sold mainly for use on commercial vehicles, suffered a sidewall rupture under severe usage conditions, it said.

TF1

The television broadcaster suffered a 3.2 percent drop in viewers in July compared with a year earlier and a 0.9 percent fall versus June. Year ago figures were boosted by World Cup football audiences. bit.ly/1DD32kX

AIR FRANCE

Ryanair is in talks with British Airways owner International Airlines Group and Aer Lingus about providing transfer connections for its rivals’ long-haul services for the first time in its 30-year history, Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary told Reuters on Monday.

SANOFI

CVS Health Corp, the No 2 manager of drug benefit plans for U.S. employers and insurers, will wait until a second new cholesterol-lowering drug is approved by regulators before negotiating for price discounts or adding either of the much pricer new drugs to its list of covered medications.

Separately, biopharma company Relypsa Inc announced a two-year marketing collaboration with Sanofi for Relypsa’s Patiromer for Oral Suspension. Patiromer is an investigational medicine currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration review for the treatment of hyperkalemia.

ROYAL IMTECH

The troubled Dutch engineering services company, has filed for and been granted protection from creditors by a Dutch court, it said on Tuesday.

CAC40 Futures down 0.43 pct at 0623 GMT

RANSTAD

Adecco boosted second-quarter net profit 22 percent to 177 million euros ($194.4 million) as Europe’s economy continued to pick up, the world’s biggest staffing group said on Tuesday, sticking to its 2015 profit guidance.

Randstad, the industry number two, last month reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenues.

