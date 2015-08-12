FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 12
August 12, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 12

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

LAGARDERE

The French media group said it has agreed to buy airport travel retail company Paradies for $530 million in cash to create the second-largest player in the North American market.

CASINO

The French retailer said it was committed to maintaining pork prices at the 1.40 euros-a-kilo level agreed in a June agreement overseen by the government designed to support livestock farmers.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
