French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 24
August 24, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures were seen opening down 4.02 percent.

DASSAULT AVIATION

India’s purchase of French Rafale fighter jets could be concluded in about 10 days, a source with knowledge of talks on the deal told Reuters on Friday.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The Switzerland-based cement group said in a statement it had opened the second kiln line of a cement plant in Tuban, Indonesia.

Credit Suisse started its coverage of the group with an outperform rating and an 80 Swiss franc price target.

AREVA

France’s Areva will consider a bid for new units at the Czech Temelin nuclear power plant if there is new tender, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
