French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 24

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures up 1.65 percent at 0643 GMT

ACCORHOTELS

The French hotel group is considering the possibility of transfering some 80 hotels in a new entity in which it would hold a minority stake, according to Les Echos newspaper. AccorHotels could not be immediately reached for comment.

AIR FRANCE

Air France is asking its pilots and cabin crew staff to work longer hours to bost productivity under negotations with unions over its “Perform 2020” restructuring plan, Le Figaro reports. Air France has threatened to cut 10 percent of its long-haul network by 2017 unless pilots accept significant cost cuts and changes to work conditions, union sources told Reuters earlier this month.

SOLOCAL

Solocal has begun exclusive negotiations with Eric Aderdor for the sale by Solocal of internet advertising company Horyzon Media.

LATECOERE

Aerospace supplier Latecoere reports a first-half net loss of 5.1 million euros against a profit of 4.3 million euros a year-ago.

PARIS ORLEANS

Shareholders of the holding company of the Rothschild investment bank voted to use the banking dynasty’s name, prompting Edmond de Rothschild Group to say that it would press ahead with its legal action over the move.

ECONOMY

France’s jobless total rose in August by 20,000 to a new record, more than reversing a slight decline the previous month as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy struggles to gain momentum.

