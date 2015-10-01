French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 1

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 1.15 percent at 0634 GMT

ALTICE

The European telecommunications company said it had launched a capital hike worth about 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion) to help finance its Cablevision takeover.

AIR FRANCE

Le Figaro newspaper said the airline may announce job cuts on Monday after negotiations with representatives of its pilots over its “Perform 2020” restructuring plan had failed.

AREVA

The French nuclear engineering group said on Wednesday it had been awarded a five-year contract valued at several million euros to restore a public nuclear site near Paris.

TECHNIP

The French oil services company said on Wednesday it had won a contract with Italian oil firm ENI for the supply of steal subsea cables known as “umbilicals.”

FRENCH CAR MAKERS

France has launched a probe into whether German car maker Volkswagen cheated on car emissions in France as it did in the United States, a source close to the French Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

The French spirits group said its first-half operating loss narrowed to 2.2 million euros froom a loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago

