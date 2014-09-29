French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.1 percent

AIR FRANCE

Air France pilots called off on Sunday a two-week strike that had cost the airline more than 280 million euros ($355 million), despite continued deadlock with managers over the development of the firm’s low-cost operations.

SPIE

Energy services group Spie said on Monday it would raise up to more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in an initial public offering of new and existing shares. bit.ly/1nwnAUc

CGG

The oil industry seismic services group said it had signed an exclusive multi-client data agreement with Gabon’s oil ministry.

EDF

France said on Sunday it would delay a decision on whether to reappoint the head of state-owned nuclear plant operator EDF EDF.PA until a new energy law is passed in October.

L‘OREAL

LBO France has acquired skin care company Payot from Spanish perfume group Puig, a spokesman for the French private equity firm said on Friday, confirming a report by daily newspaper Le Figaro.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................