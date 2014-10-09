French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 1.1 percent

EDF

The former head of France’s main employers’ union, Laurence Parisot, is interested in taking the helm of state-controlled nuclear plan operator EDF, Le Figaro newspaper quoted her as saying on Wednesday.

MICHELIN

The tyremaker may buy a budget range brand to complete its portfolio of chiefly premium products, the group’s chief executive told France Info radio.

CASINO, CARREFOUR

French retailers Casino and Intermarche said they would regroup their purchases of top branded products sold in France to clinch better deals and fight back growing pricing pressure from the Auchan-Systeme U alliance, Carrefour and Leclerc.

THALES

The French aerospace and defence group plans to reduce the number of sites involved in research and development for its avionics business to cut costs, a senior executive said.

The group plans to concentrate the work in four French sites instead of six in a shake-up that will entail the transfer of 500 posts but no forced redundancies, Michel Mathieu, executive vice-president of Thales Avionics, told Reuters.

SPIE

The French energy services firm is struggling to attract investors for its Paris listing amid tough market conditions, with books still not covered the day before the deal is due to price and start trading, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CLUB MED

The takeover battle for the company has blocked its development for over a year and need to end quickly, independent director Georges Pauget said in an interview with Les Echos newspaper.

INGENICO

The payment systems company said it had extended its multi-channel customer loyalty program - developed initially for Sportpoint customers using smartcards or iPhones - to customers using smartphones operating on Android.

AREVA

The French nuclear group said it had begun processing uranium ore at its Canadian mill at McClean Lake, Saskatchewan, bringing a new source of the radioactive metal to market after delays.

CGG

The oil and gas seismic services company provided an update of its third quarter vessel utilisation and fleet allocation.

MACROECONOMICS

Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici was endorsed on Wednesday by the European Parliament to serve in the key post of economic affairs commissioners.

A left-right alliance of big parties in the European Parliament delivered a near-complete endorsement of the new EU executive on Wednesday, after a week of partisan haggling that threatened to wreck Jean-Claude Juncker’s line-up.

