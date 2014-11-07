French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 7

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures up 0.28 pct at 0735 GMT

WENDEL

French investment group Wendel reported third-quarter sales of 1.519 billion euros($1.88 billion), a like-for-like rise of 2.7 percent.

AXA

French insurer Axa said it had entered an agreement to sell its Hong Kong pension business to the Principal Financial Group for about 270 million euros ($335 million)

ATOS

French IT service firm Atos said on Friday it expected 2014 reported revenue to rise by around 5 percent, helped by the recent acquisition of IT services group Bull.

EDF

The French utility said that strong nuclear output in France compensated for the negative impact of adverse weather on its sales in the first nine months of the year.

THALES

The French government and the top private shareholder in Thales, Europe’s largest defence electronics firm, are split over how to pick a successor to departing Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy, people familiar with the matter said.

JCDECAUX

The world’s biggest outdoor advertising group posted 3.9 percent underlying sales growth in the third quarter, in line with analysts’ expectations, helped by strength in its business that puts ads in train stations and airports.

HAVAS

The French advertising agency kept up strong momentum in the third quarter, posting organic sales growth of 6 percent with gains across all regions.

APERAM

The stainless steel maker beat market expectations for its third-quarter profit but forecast earnings would be lower in the final three months of the year due to destocking.

VALLOUREC

The steel pipes maker reported a 27.1 percent drop in core profits to 175 million euros ($218 million), hurt by lower orders by major customer Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.

VINCI

Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company expressed interest in investing or acquiring concession rights in Belgrade’s international airport.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank has been deemed by regulators as less important to the global financial system than a year ago and will not have to hold as much extra capital as previously forecast.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ (1 Dominican peso = 0.0183 euro) (1 US dollar = 0.8079 euro) (1 US dollar = 0.8077 euro)