French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 11

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

Regeneron and Sanofi announce positive results from phase 2b study of dupilumab in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma Says dupilumab demonstrated improvement in lung function, reductions of severe exacerbations.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group aims to double the value of materials it sources from China annually to $1 billion by 2020, a senior China executive said on Tuesday.

The comments were made by Airbus’ China Chief Operating Officer Rafael Gonzalez-Ripoll-Garzon on the sidelines of China’s premiere airshow in Zhuhai.

FAURECIA

French auto parts supplier Faurecia said on Monday it was aiming for sales of more than 4 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in China by 2018, up from 2.3 billion estimated for this year, as it expands in the world’s biggest automotive market.

