French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 20
November 20, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

GEMALTO

Gemalto, which makes smart chips for mobile phones, bank cards and biometric passports, is considering acquisitions to speed up plans to surpass 600 million euros ($754 million) in revenue from operations by 2017, its CEO said.

CGG

French seismic oil and gas services group CGG GEPH.PA is considering putting itself up for sale after rebuffing an offer from Technip TECF.PA, Bloomberg reported.

CASINO

French retailer Casino said that its e-commerce business Cnova would be sold on the stock market at $7 per share, well below a $12.50-$14.0 target range.

KPN

Dutch telecoms group KPN may sell its 20.5 percent stake in German mobile operator Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE, but it has not yet decided to do so, the group’s chief executive told an investor conference.

PEUGEOT PSA CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen is preparing to cut another 3,450 French jobs next year as the troubled carmaker pursues a recovery plan under new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

