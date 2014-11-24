French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

NATIXIS

Natixis’ head of financial institutions and public sector in the Middle East has resigned, the French bank confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.

LES NOUVEAUX CONSTRUCTEURS

Les nouveaux constructeurs signs agreement for acquisition of office building in Champs-sur-Marne, to be deliverd in H2 2017.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole’s revenue from its French retail banking business will pick up in the second quarter of 2015, the bank’s chief financial officer said on Friday.

CLUB MED

Fosun 0656.hk confirmed on Friday that Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure is in talks with the Chinese conglomerate over a possible joint fresh bid for holiday resort company Club Med.

FRENCH BONDS

France sold an additional 1.875 billion euros in medium-term bonds on Friday after an auction the previous day, Agence France Tresor said.

EDF.PA

EDF shareholders approved incoming Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy’s nomination as a member of the board of the state-owned utility on Friday.

