French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 26

ORANGE

Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE said it and France’s Orange had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain’s BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd.

EDF

EDF’s incoming chief Jean-Bernard Levy complained on Tuesday about low energy prices in France, saying government controls were forcing the utility group to fund its dividends partly through debt.

TOTAL

Total is exploring ways to convert sugars from plant waste that could be used to fuel aircraft while cutting greenhouse gases, the French oil major said on Tuesday.

AIR FRANCE

Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus AMA.MC through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.

BNP /SOCIETE GENERALE

Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+’ with a stable outlook and short-term IDR at ‘F1’.

Fitch also affirmed Societe Generale long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘A’ and short-term IDR at ‘F1’. The outlook on the long-term IDR is negative.

THALES

Defence electronics company Thales, which has delayed until Thursday a board meeting to choose a successor for its boss, Jean-Bernard Levy, is expected to name senior executive Philippe Logak as temporary head, French newspapers Les Echos and Challenges report. Thales declined to comment.

FONCIERE PARIS NORD

The property group reports a first half operating loss of 963,000 euros against a 1.4 million euros loss last year.

