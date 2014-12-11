French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.3 percent at 0703 GMT

AIRBUS

On the second day of its investor presentation, the focus for the planemaker will be on the outlook for the A330 and the slow-selling A380 after a disappointing 2016 outlook on Wednesday.

Its shares slid 10.4 percent on Wednesday, their worst drubbing in more than six years, after it predicted flat profits in 2016, surprising investors who had expected new and recently upgraded models to start boosting results that year.

SBM OFFSHORE

The oil platform leasing firm announced a restructuring and establishment of new headquarters. It said it was in the process of releasing about 600 contractor staff and an equal number of permanent staff, totalling approximately 1,200 positions worldwide, over the period 2014 and 2015.

ORANGE, NUMERICABLE-SFR, BOUYGUES , ILIAD

France plans to award a new batch of mobile telecoms network licences in December 2015 after holding an auction that the government hopes will raise more than 2 billion euros ($2.49 billion).

The radio spectrum on offer, in the 700 megahertz band, will go from being used for broadcast television to being used for mobile broadband, known as 4G, said the office of Prime Minister Manuel Valls in a statement on Wednesday.

Europe’s telecoms industry is forecast to return to growth in 2016 after six years of revenue declines, partly in response to consolidation and expansion in fixed broadband sales, a European industry body said in its annual report.

JC DECAUX

Outdoor advertising billboards specialist JC Decaux SA said it had advertising company worldwide, announced today that it has signed a global 15-year contract with Uk telecoms group Vodafone to deploy small cells on its street furniture assets.

DANONE

The French food group will hold a board meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to keep or sell its medical nutrition business, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................