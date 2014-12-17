French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 17

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures down 1.51 pct at 0701 GMT

SANOFI

Sanofi said on Wednesday that Merial, its animal health unit, had reached an agreement with Bayer HealthCare BAYGn.DE to buy two Bayer equine health products for an undisclosed amount.

BOUYGUES, ALSTOM

A deal struck this year giving the French government shareholder voting rights in power and railway equipment group Alstom before it acquires the shares themselves faces a legal challenge from a French shareholder rights group.

ALTEN

Calsoft Labs Inc, a subsidiary of French IT services group Alten, bought CPrime in the United States. CPrime is specialized in project management, and “agile” consulting.

TECHNIP

French engineering group Technip said it had been awarded a contract of about 100 million euros by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) to build a 6 MMSCMD onshore terminal at Odalarevu in Andhra Pradesh, India.

GDF SUEZ

The utility wants to become the biggest private producer of electric power in Latin America within three years, its chief executive Gerard Mestrallet said on Tuesday.

Separately, chairman and chief executive Gerard Mestrallet said the French gas and power group is not considering splitting up like its German peer E.ON and sees strength in the synergies between its divisions.

AIRBUS

The planemaker on Tuesday announced the resignation of the No.2 at its planemaking unit, Chief Operating Officer Gunter Butschek, after 2-1/2 years in the role.

ORANGE

French telecom group Orange SA has been sued in California by San Francisco-based startup Telesocial over an application that lets users make phone calls via their Facebook profiles, the Financial Times reported.

BT

The British telecoms group’s plan to buy UK mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.7 billion) should be completed by end-2015 or early 2016, said a senior executive of French group Orange ORAN.PA which owns half of the business.

