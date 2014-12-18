French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 1.2 pct at 0712 GMT

CARREFOUR

Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz has agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Carrefour SA’s Brazilian unit, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday, potentially strengthening its ability to take on the supermarket chain Diniz’s father founded.

EUROSTAR

French state-owned rail operator SNCF is considering using its pre-emption rights on the Eurostar train service that runs from Paris and Brussels to London in order to block certain bidders for the stake put up for sale by its partner, the British government, according to Les Echos newspaper.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said it has completed an 8 billion euro refinancing of its two syndicated revolving credit facilities.

AIRBUS

A management reshuffle at Airbus AIR.PA this week marks another step towards focusing Europe’s biggest aerospace company on industrial performance rather than the political interests of key shareholders France and Germany, industry sources said.

U.S. civil aircraft sales are expected to rise 6 percent to $79.76 billion in 2015, down from a growth rate of 8 percent in 2014, the Aerospace Industries Association said.

ALSTOM

Acciona said its consortium including Alstom Transport Australia signed a 1.4 billion euro contract with the New South Wales government to build a light railway in Sydney.

ADP

The operator of Paris’ airports set out proposals to invest 3.1 billion euros over the period 2016-2020 and set a target to bring its return on capital employed in line with the group’s estimated 5.8 percent weighted average cost of capital in 2020.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Europe’s largest listed real estate group said it had signed an agreement with the city of Brussels to develop the Mall of Europe shopping, housing and business centre under terms agreed in April.

