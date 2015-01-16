FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
January 16, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.38 percent by 0750 GMT

CARREFOUR

The retailer said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, reflecting an improved performance in Europe and buoyant growth in Brazil, its largest market after France.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline said it raised net proceeds of 327 million euros from the sale of 9.9 million shares in Spanish technology company Amadeus, equivalent to 2.2 percent of the share capital.

CLUB MED

The French travel group’s board has recommended that shareholders accept the latest takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun, it said in a statement.

CASINO

The French retailer expects its domestic sales to improve further this year as it reaps the benefits of earlier discounting to build on fourth-quarter revenue growth that was bolstered by a resilient performance in Brazil.

LAFARGE

Holcim and Lafarge said they remained committed to a planned merger to create the world’s biggest cement maker, despite a move by the Swiss National Bank that knocked almost 3 billion francs off Holcim’s market value.

EURO DISNEY

The Paris amusement park operator said sales grew 11.5 percent in the first quarter to 341.5 million euros ($397.6 mln).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
