French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EDF

As part of a new strategic plan now being developing, the French utility will maintain its objective of positive free cash flow after paying dividends in 2018, according to Les Echos.

TOTAL

French oil company Total was adamant that its dividend is “sacrosanct” and would be maintained despite a fall in oil prices, Morgan Stanley said in a research report.

TF1 /CANAL PLUS

TF1, which holds the exclusive rights to the 2015 Rugby World Cup, said it has sold pay-TV group Canal Plus the rights to screen 27 matches on a live and exclusive basis to its subscribers, as well as a special programme about the competition.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

Aeroports de Paris adjusted targets for passenger traffic growth to 2.7 percent annually for 2011-2015 from a previous target of 1.9-2.9 percent growth and its 2015 ROCE on regulated scope to 3.8 percent from 3.8-4.3 percent. The new assumptions are contained in its public consultation document.

ARCELORMITTAL

ArcelorMittal said on Monday it sold its interest in Kuzbass coal mines in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, Russia, to Russia’s National Fuel Company.

VEOLIA

The deadline for submitting offers to buy French ferry operator SNCM has been extended to Feb. 2 from Jan. 19 to allow three new candidates to bid, court administrators said. As of Jan. 19, four offers had been submitted.

A Marseille court took SNCM under its protection on Nov. 28 after SNCM shareholder Transdev,jointly owned by Veolia and French state bank CDC, sought to recover 117 million euros in cash advances that SNCM was unable to pay.

