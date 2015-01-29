French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 29

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

NUMERICABLE-SFR

Moody’s said it had assigned a Ba3 CFR rating to Numericable-SFR S.A., with a stable outlook.

ALSTOM

British prosecutors are investigating whether subsidiaries of Alstom, the French power and transport company at the centre of an international corruption inquiry, committed offences in Hungary, a London court heard on Wednesday.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

The property group said recurring earnings are expected to reach 10.15 euros to 10.35 euros per share in 2015 and that it will propose a dividend of 9.60 euros per share in cash for 2014.

FIMALAC

French holding company Fimalac said 2014 revenue reached 112 million euros against 67.8 million in 2013.

GAMELOFT

The video game company said FY 2014 revenue was 227.3 million euros ($257.69 million), down 3 percent from a year ago.

It kept its outlook for FY 2014 current operating expenses unchanged at about 230 million euros.

PARTOUCHE

Casino group Partouche reported a 2014 net income of 5.3 million euros aginst a loss of 4.4 million euros in 2013.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The shareholders of French gas transport and storage company TIGF said on Wednesday they had agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in the business to Credit Agricole Assurances for more than 180 million euros.

HAVAS

French market regulator AMF said on Wednesday that Bollore’s exchange offer on Havas shares will be reopened from Feb. 2 to Feb. 20. At the close of the initial exchange offer Bollore held 72.98 percent of the capital of Havas.

