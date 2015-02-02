French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 2

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

LAFARGE

Irish building supplies group CRH has agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros for assets Lafarge LAFP.PA> and Holcim were obliged to sell ahead of their planned merger. The deal is expected to bring in about 5 billion euros to the seller, they said on Monday.

Separately, the Swiss Attorney General’s office has opened an investigation into possible insider trading in the securities of cement producer Holcim.

SAINT-GOBAIN

More minority shareholders of Swiss chemicals company Sika SIK.VX joined the management’s fight to stay independent from Saint-Gobain on Friday as the dispute with the French building supplies firm looked set to drag into a third month.

ALSTOM

Alstom said it won a contract worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) over 15 years to provide up to 217 trains for public transport in the Paris region.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alstom has been given extra time to pay a $772 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice announced in December. It will have until after a $17 billion deal to sell power assets to General Electric closes, the paper said without citing its sources.

VINCI

The French government’s decision to postpone a motorway toll increase due on Feb. 1 and ongoing talks about the future of the concessions is “credit negative” for motorway operators, Moody’s rating agency said.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said this week the rise would be postponed to evaluate discussions between the state and the motorway operators, whose owners include Australia’s Macquarie, France’s Vinci and Eiffage, and Spain’s Abertis.

