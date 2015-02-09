French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 9

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.92 percent at 0833 GMT.

CARREFOUR

French retailer Carrefour appoints two deputies CEOs to help CEO and chairman Georges Plassat while he recovers after a surgical procedure, the company says.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA could post losses of more than three billion euros for 2014, French newspaper Le Journal Dimanche (JDD) reported, citing a person close to the company.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM saw passenger traffic slip 0.5 percent year-on-year last month, driven by weakness on its Africa and Middle East routes, data showed.

EDF

The French government has asked state-owned utility EDF to be transparent about its overseas operations to ensure that none were set up to avoid taxes, the finance ministry said.

EIFFAGE VINCI

French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday he hoped a deal to end a dispute over toll-road tariffs, that has hit shares of motorway operators like Eiffage and Vinci, would come within days.

DASSAULT AVIATION

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said “advanced” talks with Egypt were being conducted over a potential sale of Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA Rafale fighter jets.

CLUB MED

Chinese conglomerate Fosun’s bid for holiday group Club Mediterranee closes on Feb.9. The Caisse des Depots state-backed bank said it sold all of its Club Med shares and convertible bonds to Gaillon Invest II.

