French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures down 0.12 percent at 0700 GMT

CARREFOUR

The retailer said it was selling 12.7 million of its treasury shares representing about 1.73 percent of its share capital in a private placement via an accelerated bookbuilding.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The carmaker said the amount of Banque PSA Finance’s French State’s guaranteed bonds was reduced to 297 million euros from an initial 1.5 billion.

VINCI

The Sherpa NGO has submitted a claim with a Paris court against French construction group Vinci for forced labour conditions against migrant laborers working on construction projets tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, daily Le Parisien reports. The head of QDVC, Vinci’s Qatari unit, however denies the accusations.

RUBIS

The petroleum storage and distribution company said it agreed to buy Eres, a bitumen specialist operating in Western Africa.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Shares in Sika rose on Monday after the Swiss chemicals firm won a court ruling in its battle to fend off a back-door takeover by Saint-Gobain.

TOTAL

Total is pushing ahead with a $27 billion natural-gas project in the Russian Arctic, but it will seek a big chunk of the financing - as much as $15 billion worth - through Chinese banks in local currency and euros, the Wall Street Journal reports. (on.wsj.com/1HrGAYN)

AUCHAN

Hungary’s competition watchdog has fined the Hungarian unit of French retailer Auchan 1 billion forints ($3.6 million) for abuse of its market position, the authority said on Monday.

GEMALTO

Gemato said that China Telecom has selected its UpTeq Multi-tenant NFC SIMs to deploy secure NFC transport services in China’s two largest cities - Shanghai and Beijing.

This will enable up to 45 million daily commuters to ride their metros and pay for their everyday purchases with a simple tap of their smartphones.

