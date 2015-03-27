French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.22 percent at 0857 GMT.

EDF /AREVA.PA

French energy group EDF is considering whether to take a stake in struggling nuclear power group Areva, business daily Les Echos reported.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday it had chosen a French factory over a rival Spanish plant to expand engine production, prompting a visit by President Francois Hollande to highlight a bright spot in France’s gloomy labour market.

REFRESCO GERBER

Rotterdam-based Refresco Gerber, a major European bottler of soft drinks and supermarket juices, said on Friday it had completed its initial public offering of shares at a level implying a market capitalisation of 1.18 billion euros ($1.28 billion).

SAINT GOBAIN

French building materials group Saint-Gobain’s sale of its glass bottles business Verallia may raise up to 2.8 billion euros, Les Echos newspaper reported.

BOLLORE /VIVENDI

French businessman Vincent Bollore’s holding company Bollore said on Thursday it had raised its stake in the French media group Vivendi beyond 10 percent.

GENFIT

French drugmaker Genfit said on Thursday it will begin a late stage trial later this year of its lead treatment for a liver-destroying condition, saying it failed a midstage trial in part due to its inclusion of many patients with a mild form of the disease.

ECONOMY

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday he expected France to achieve a growth rate better than 1.5 percent before 2016, boosting employment in the country.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

French consumer confidence rose in March to 93 from 92 in February, in line with forecasts and reaching the highest level since November 2010, data from the official INSEE statistics agency showed.

