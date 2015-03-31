French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 31

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 FUTURES down 0.3 pct at 0654 GMT

MR BRICOLAGE

Trading resumes in the French DIY chain’s shares after it acknowledged the collapse of its acquisition by British rival Kingfisher.

AST GROUPE

The French construction company said ful-year net income rose to 109.5 million euros from 108.3 million.

GROUPE CRIT

The services group said full-year net income rose to 60.6 million euros from 40.3 million as sales advanced to 1.69 billion euros from 1.55 billion.

DANONE

Starbucks Corp and Danone SA on Tuesday will begin selling a smoothie line at more than 4,300 U.S. Starbucks shops as part of a Greek yogurt partnership that will also include yogurt parfaits and ready-to-eat yogurt to be sold by grocers.

ORPEA

FY attributable net profit rises to 136.3 mln euros

ECONOMY

French consumer spending rose 0.1 percent in February from January, just above analysts’ forecasts, data released on Tuesday by the INSEE statistics agency showed.

