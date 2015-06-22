French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

(Updates with futures)

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 2.67 pct at 0630 GMT

ALTICE

European telecom group Altice confirmed on Monday that it has made an offer to acquire France’s Bouygues Telecom through its subsidiary, Numericable-SFR.

BOUYGUES /NUMERICABLE-SFR

Patrick Drahi, the owner of France’s number two telecoms player Numericable-SFR, has offered to buy smaller rival Bouygues Telecom for about 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in cash, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi is expected to announce next week it is raising its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent and will likely get two board seats, according to a source close to the situation. The announcement could be made by June 23 or June 24, the source said. A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment.

TOTAL

French oil major Total had to suspend the restart of its La Mede refinery near Marseille late on Friday because of striking workers from the CGT union, a company spokesman said.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen unveiled plans on Friday to build a 557-million-euro ($630 million) Moroccan factory, as the French carmaker seeks to reduce both production costs and its reliance on Europe following a brush with bankruptcy.

