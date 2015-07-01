French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EUROTUNNEL

Ferry workers on Tuesday threatened to continue their protest on Wednesday after blocking Calais’ port for two days, forcing the closure of the Channel Tunnel linking France and England for several hours.

AIRBUS

Airbus plans to build a second plant in China after winning an order for at least 45 jets that underpins its production goals for the wide-body A330, chief executive Fabrice Bregier said on Tuesday.

PUBLICIS

France’s Publicis has won a contract to be the lead advertising agency designing the campaigns of beer maker Heineken HEIN.AS globally, the companies said in a statement.

NEXITY

New Port, an investment company headed by Nexity NEXI.PA CEO and composed of Nexity staff, bought an extra 1.52 percent stake in the real estate group, bringing its total holding to 6.9 percent, Nexity said on Tuesday.

VIVENDI

Vivendi said on Tuesday that it had finalised the purchase of an 80 percent stake in video-sharing website Dailymotion from French telecom operator Orange ORAN.PA for 217 million euros ($241.85 million).

The two groups entered into exclusive talks in mid-April.

