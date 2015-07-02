French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DFDS /Seafrance

DFDS Said on Wednesday had submitted an offer to the administrators of SCOP Seafrance for the acquisition of a part of SCOP Seafrance including 202 staff but this offer was rejected.

Striking MyFerryLink workers will partially lift on Wednesday their blockade of access of France’s Calais port on the Channel, a union representative said on Wednesday.

IPSEN

Announces update on 2020 outlook

Expects sales growth acceleration with a 2020 outlook for organic sales of 1.8 billion euros to 2 billion euros ($1.99 billion to $2.21 billion) and a core operating margin of above 26 percent.

Plans to focus on specialty care on niche therapeutic areas and on primary care on the gastrointestinal segment.

AIRBUS

After Airbus’s AIR.PA success it was the turn of engine makers to seek a boost from China’s spending power on Tuesday as a major plane order generates lucrative follow-on opportunities.

SUEZ

French environmental services company Suez said on Wednesday it aims to enlarge its Chinese water and waste business and is looking for opportunities outside China through a new partnership with the city of Chongqing.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....