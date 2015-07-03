French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures down 0.03 percent at 0634 GMT

TECHNIP

The Technip Samsung Consortium was awarded two contracts by Shell for the Browse floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in Australia, operated by Woodside.

EURONEXT

Pan-European exchange Euronext NV ENX.PA said its six-month trading was strongest since end of 2011 as volumes surged in most of its markets, buoyed by favourable economic conditions.

AIRBUS

Airbus is to help China set up production of aircraft seats and galleys in a move to ease shortages and delays that have threatened disruption to global aircraft production.

SANOFI

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it signed a non-binding MOU with Sanofi to set up a joint venture in China focusing on developing insulin and diabetes-related treatment.

Sanofi said on Friday that new basal insulin lantus xr, known as toujeo in the u.s. and Europe was approved in Japan for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus, where treatment with insulin is needed.

ORANGE

Telecom operator Orange aims to grow revenue from its Africa and Middle East operation by about 5 percent a year through 2018 and is looking for expansion opportunities in the region, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said.

VIVENDI /BOLLORE

French billionaire Vincent Bollore, chairman of media group Vivendi VIV.PA, faced a political backlash on Thursday following reports he wants to shut down a satirical TV show renowned for its attacks on the country’s elite.

JCDECAUX

The outdor advertising group won a street furniture contract, for a period of 15 years in Copenhagen. The contract covers the design, installation and maintenance of 645 bus shelters.

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide signed a long-term contract with copper producer Shandong Fangyuan. It Will invest around 60 million euros ($66.6 million) in ASU (Air Separation Unit) with a capacity of 2,000 tonnes of oxygen per day.

