French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

LAFARGE

France’s stock market regulator said that Swiss cement maker Holcim held 87.5 percent of the capital and at least 81.5 percent of the voting rights of French peer Lafarge at the conclusion of a tender offer. Final results of the tender will be released by July 9.

SODEXO

The French catering, facilities management and vouchers group lowered its annual sales goal on Wednesday, blaming a more difficult economic climate in Latin America and Europe, but maintained its profit growth goal.

SANOFI

Consumer watchdog Public Citizen said it petitioned U.S. health regulators to withdraw approval of Sanofi’s Seprafilm and order a recall, saying the surgical implant has been associated with side effects including death.

Separately, the French pharmaceutical maker will carry out further clinical trials of two potential malaria treatments developed in a partnership with non-profit organisation Medicines for Malaria.

EURAZEO

The French investment company plans to open an office in Brazil in an effort to expand in Latin America and is also weighing creating a presence in the United States, its director told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

EDF / AREVA

French state-controlled utility EDF’s planned takeover of the nuclear reactor arm of Areva could hit the latter’s order book as utilities may not want to buy equipment from another utility, according to a parliament report.

BOUYGUES

A French court on Tuesday fined Bouygues Travaux Publics (TP), part of French construction group Bouygues BOUY.PA, 25,000 euros ($27,370) for employing undeclared foreign workers on the construction site of the EPR nuclear reactor at Flamanville in Normandy.

VIVENDI

The board of Societe d‘Edition de Canal Plus (SECP) is recommending shareholders tender their shares after Vivendi raised the price of its public tender offer to 8 euros from 7.60 euros.

