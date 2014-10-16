Hollande blames market jitters on int'l crises, Europe weakness

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande attributed turbulence on financial markets to flaring international political crises and the European economy’s stubborn weakness.

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of European and Asian leaders in Milan, Hollande said the current bout of market instability had two main causes.

He cited the situation in countries ranging from Ukraine, to Syria to West Africa as well as reasons in Europe in the form of a dearth of investment and “successive austerity plans”. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)