LCH.Clearnet SA raises margin call on French debt
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

LCH.Clearnet SA raises margin call on French debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA will increase the cost of using some French bonds to raise funds via its repo service, the company said on Thursday.

The clearer said in a statement on its website it would raise the initial margin on 10- to 15-year French bonds to 6.55 percent from 6.40 percent and on 30- to 50-year paper to 17 percent from 16.45 percent with effect from the close of business on Aug. 28.

An increase in margins makes it more expensive for banks who use the bonds as collateral to raise funds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
