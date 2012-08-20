Embattled Peugeot faces boot from French CAC 40

* Peugeot ranks 77th among French firms by market cap

* Peugeot now worth one fifth of Renault

* Stock in crosshairs of short sellers

* Alcatel also seen replaced; Solvay, Arkema could join

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Struggling French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen could be dropped from the CAC 40 as speculation swirls of an imminent shake-up of France’s blue-chip index, traders and analysts said on Monday.

The share price of Peugeot, hit hard by a long and deep sales slump in Europe, has plummeted nearly 65 percent over the past 12 months and currently trades around 6.7 euros.

Stock in rival Renault has risen 30 percent while the STOXX auto sector index is up 12 percent.

The market capitalisation of Peugeot, which plans to cut more than 10,000 domestic jobs and shut a factory near Paris, has shrunk to 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion), or about one fifth of Renault’s value of 11.2 billion.

This makes Peugeot the 77th biggest French listed company, well behind the country’s other top-40 firms in the CAC 40.

“Peugeot has the poorest weight in the index and is clearly at risk,” Exane BNP Paribas analyst Christophe Wakim wrote in a note.

“Unless there is an exceptional ‘politically driven’ decision, Peugeot is at high risk of being deleted from the CAC 40 in September.”

Shares in the CAC 40 attract investment funds which play index tracking strategies such as exchanged-traded funds and Wakim reckoned that selling pressure on Peugeot’s stock of an exit from the index would be around 50 million euros or 7 million shares.

Peugeot is seen being replaced on the benchmark index by Belgian chemicals and plastics group Solvay.

French speciality chemicals group Arkema is also mentioned by analysts and traders as a potential entrant to Paris’ CAC 40 to replace Alcatel-Lucent.

The telecom gear maker is entangled in a downsizing spiral, struggling with stiff competition and weak demand. Alcatel’s stock has plunged 93 percent since a peak in 2006, with its market capitalisation shrinking to 2.3 billion euros.

SHORT CROSSHAIRS

The NYSE-Euronext indexes committee that manages the CAC 40 meets every quarter, and although the exact date of the meeting is not publicly disclosed, the committee is widely expected to meet during the first week of September.

A Paris-based spokeswoman for Euronext declined to comment.

The two official criteria for index inclusion are the free-float adjusted market capitalisation and a stock’s trading volume, but unlike for Germany’s DAX, UK’s FTSE 100 or Europe’s STOXX 600, there are no specified thresholds for the criteria, giving leeway to the committee.

Over the past few months, Peugeot has become one of the favourite targets of short sellers, who profit from falling stock prices by borrowing shares from long-term institutional investors, selling them on the market, then buying them back at a lower price.

Peugeot, suffering from a strong exposure to the embattled euro zone, has 14.4 percent of its shares out on loan, according to Markit data, making it the most shorted stock in the CAC 40 and one of the most shorted stocks across Europe.

By comparison, stocks on Paris’ blue-chip index have 4.1 percent of shares out on loan on average.

“If the stock falls below 6 euros, it would be extremely difficult to justify its presence in the CAC,” Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.

“But that said, the company’s expected restructuring plan due in mid-September could help put the company back on track, something that the (Euronext) committee might take into consideration. There’s also a political dimension to this issue. It’s tricky to remove an emblematic French industrial name and replace it with a Belgian company,” the fund manager said.

Peugeot declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by David Cowell)