Embattled Peugeot booted from French CAC 40 index
September 6, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Embattled Peugeot booted from French CAC 40 index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Struggling car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen will be dropped from France’s CAC 40 blue chip stock index, market operator NYSE Euronext said on Thursday.

The car maker, once a darling of the Paris bourse, will be replaced by Belgian chemicals group Solvay, NYSE Euronext said, with the changes taking place on Sept. 24.

Shares of Peugeot, hit hard by a long and deep sales slump in Europe, have lost about three quarters of their value over the past 18 months, closing at 6.038 euros on Thursday.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
