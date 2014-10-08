Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab says long-term govt bonds unattractive

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The prospect of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and a pick-up in global growth makes long-term bond valuations unattractive, Franklin Templeton bond fund manager Michael Hasenstab said on Wednesday.

Hasenstab, chief investment officer for global bonds in the firm’s fixed income group, said in a note he sought investment strategies that ensured a negative correlation with U.S. Treasuries.

“Longer-maturity government bond valuations have become relatively unattractive, in our view, and the income earned would be insufficient to compensate against the risk of rising interest rates,” Hasenstab said.

“As such, we seek negative correlation with U.S. Treasuries in our strategy.”

Such strategies are consistent with him favouring the dollar against the yen and the euro. While the Fed is contemplating higher rates, monetary easing in Japan and the euro zone is likely to persist, Hasenstab said.

Despite the loose European Central Bank policy, he still expected euro zone bond yields to rise eventually as the region’s economic recovery gained more ground.

Hasenstab oversees a team managing around $190 billion, including a flagship $70 billion Global Bond Fund. He has made a name for himself with contrarian investments such as Hungary and Ireland that have generally paid off. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)