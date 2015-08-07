FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exodus from emerging market stocks continues - BAML
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 7, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Exodus from emerging market stocks continues - BAML

Jamie McGeever

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $2.8 billion out of emerging markets last week, the fourth weekly redemption in a row, and poured further funds into European stocks, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

The $3.3 billion net inflow into European equity funds in the week ending Aug. 5 was the 12th straight weekly inflow, and brought the year-to-date total up to $83.5 billion.

The emerging market redemptions meant outflows have reached $17 billion in just four weeks, more than half the $29.4 billion total so far this year, BAML said in its report, which also cited the latest flow figures from data-provider EPFR Global.

Investor sentiment towards emerging markets has been sour all year but has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks thanks to steep losses in Chinese stocks, a renewed dive in commodity prices and the looming prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.

Emerging market stocks’ outperformance relative to U.S. stocks is now at its lowest in a decade, BAML said.

More than half of the emerging market equity fund outflows this year, some $16.5 billion, have come out of China, BAML said.

Brent crude oil futures have fallen by about 30 percent in the last three months to below $50 per barrel for the first time since January.

Investors also continued to turn their back on U.S. equities, pulling out a net $4.3 billion from U.S. equity funds. This year, $113.3 billion has fled U.S. equity funds, BAML said.

Japanese equity funds pulled in $2.6 billion last week, their 22nd inflow in the past 24 weeks. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Digby Lidstone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.