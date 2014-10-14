FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC fires two London-based FX traders, including ex-chief dealer -source
October 14, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC fires two London-based FX traders, including ex-chief dealer -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - HSBC has fired two London-based currency traders, including Serge Sarramengna, who had been the bank’s chief dealer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The other dealer is Edward Pinto, who traded Scandinavian currencies.

Both were suspended in January, along with several other traders at many of the world’s biggest banks as a global investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day market gathered steam.

It is unclear whether the two departures from HSBC are related to this probe.

Neither Sarramengna or Pinto could be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
