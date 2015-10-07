Pivotal world FX rates hold fast amid emerging liquidity shocks

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The world’s main exchange rates have calmly ridden a volatility storm that has swept through global markets in recent weeks, proving a haven of market depth and liquidity that is fast evaporating elsewhere.

Since the China-seeded global market shock of Aug. 24, the volatility of the U.S. dollar’s value against the euro, yen and sterling - the pivotal Transatlantic and Transpacific exchange rates - has been as little as one-seventh that of its swings against some key emerging market currencies.

This is largely because these are the most liquid areas of the largest financial market in the world. With an average daily turnover of around $5 trillion, the sprawling, decentralized and largely unregulated global currency market dwarves all others.

While growth of global FX trading has levelled off in recent years, the deepest parts of the market are still liquid enough to provide a shock absorber in times of great financial stress and uncertainty.

This is a crucial stabilising force as it allows hundreds of billions of dollars of capital to barrel across borders and through these channels without creating additional disruption for business and cross-border investors in the process.

“Liquidity is so often just an excuse for losing money. Spreads are maybe 50 percent wider in some smaller currencies, but the yen, the euro, the dollar and cable all remain extremely liquid,” said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at currency managers Millennium Global Investments in London.

“G3 markets have been continuous,” he said.

SHELTER FROM THE STORM

Analysis of euro/dollar, dollar/yen and sterling/dollar compared with the greenback’s moves against the Brazilian real and South African rand - two of the most heavily-traded EM currencies - since Aug. 24 is revealing.

Euro/dollar, the most heavily traded currency pair in the world accounting for a quarter of all FX trades, has traded within a 4.6 percent peak-trough range, and has gained or fallen more than 1 percent on four trading days.

Dollar/yen, which accounts for around a fifth of all FX trades, has moved within a narrower 2.8 percent range over the period and has had just one day where it has moved more than 1 percent.

Sterling/dollar, or “cable”, has moved within a 4.5 percent range since Aug. 24 and has had also had just one day where it has shifted more than 1 percent.

Compare that to dollar/Brazil. That has moved in a 21 percent range from peak to trough and has gained or fallen at least 1 percent 21 times. Dollar/rand has moved 9 percent and gained or fallen more than 1 percent 10 times.

“No one is putting risk to work,” said the head of trading at a large bank in London. “Liquidity (in emerging market FX) remains extremely challenged. Brazil is the worst.”

Emerging market currencies are, by their nature, always more volatile, less liquid and prone to more extreme price swings. The potential gains are greater, but that’s because the risks are greater.

Developed market currencies - the so-called “G10” currencies including the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars, and the Swiss franc - account for the vast majority of global currency trading.

But volumes look to have peaked as banks grapple with new regulations limiting their ability to trade financial markets, including FX, and the fallout from a global market-rigging scandal that has forced them to hunker down after paying some $10 billion in fines.

Volume on interbank trading platform EBS, a unit of ICAP which sees the lion’s share of euro, yen and Swiss franc trade, has more than halved since 2008 to around $100 billion a day, although smaller platforms have seen volume pick up.

This year will be the most volatile for global foreign exchange markets since the 2008 financial crisis, according to State Street research, with much of that due to the price swings in emerging market currencies.

“G3 FX has been stable but little else has. In part why G3 FX has been so stable is because the euro, yen and dollar all have some safe-haven qualities,” said Michael Metcalfe, head of global macro strategy at State Street Global Markets in London. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Mark Heinrich)