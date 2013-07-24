FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits 1-month high, shares extend gains after German PMI
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 7:41 AM

Euro hits 1-month high, shares extend gains after German PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a one-month high against the dollar, European shares extended gains and Bunds fell on Wednesday after data showed Germany’s private sector expanded at a faster than expected pace.

The euro rose to $1.3249, its highest since June 21, after the German PMI survey, from $1.3212 with stop loss buy orders cited at $1.3250.

European shares extended gains after the data, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 percent.

German Bund futures extended losses to a session low of 143.33, down 49 ticks on the day.

