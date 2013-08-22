FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro cuts losses, Bunds fall and stocks rise after German PMI
August 22, 2013 / 7:38 AM / 4 years ago

Euro cuts losses, Bunds fall and stocks rise after German PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The euro pared losses while Bund futures fell further on Thursday after a survey showed Germany’s private sector growing in August at its fastest pace since January and easily beating forecasts.

The euro rose to $1.3350 after the PMI survey was released from around $1.3332 beforehand. The single currency had fallen to a session low of $1.3321 after French PMI data disappointed.

The German Bund future extended losses after German PMI. It was last down 32 ticks at 139.82, having stood at 139.93 before the release.

Germany’s benchmark DAX index rose after the release to trade up 0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index also rose, up 0.6 percent.

