INVESTMENT FOCUS-Safe-as-houses German Bund turns into risky bet

* Yield rise pace and scale questions Bunds’ risk-free status

* Reversal more painful for investors when yields near zero

* Positioning, rather than fundamental turn, behind the move

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - A stomach-churning sell-off in German bonds has highlighted a paradox: this traditional risk-free asset at the heart of many an investment portfolio can turn toxic when yields approach zero.

Yields on benchmark 10-year German Bunds were on track on Friday for their biggest two-week rise in more than a decade, last trading just shy of 0.60 percent.

Just three weeks ago yields hit a record low of 0.05 percent and were expected to turn negative, as investors bet that the European Central Bank’s trillion euro bond-buying programme, aimed at reviving inflation, would push them ever lower.

In the years before global central banks cut interest rates to zero, bondholders would be compensated for a rise in yields/fall in price by regular, fixed interest-rate coupon payments.

But as yields have fallen in the past seven years from 4.5 percent to close to zero, the coupons offered by German bonds have evaporated as well. That means that a zero-yielding fixed income security almost behaves like a share in a company.

This exposes bond investors, traditionally more conservative than stock market players, to large capital losses on holdings of debt once considered safe and a steady source of income.

Faced with such losses, many fund managers are forced by internal rules aimed at protecting their clients’ investments, to cut exposure to the bonds. This can trigger a snowball of forced selling, accelerating the move higher in yields.

“If the risk-free rate starts moving in a way that you haven’t seen for years ... It’s a signal to the market that there isn’t such a thing as a free lunch,” said Grant Peterkin, manager of absolute return bond fund at Lombard Odier.

“You’re buying something with no yield hoping that it goes very negative... but can you handle the volatility? No. That’s exacerbating the move and that’s probably the key point.”

Bill Eigen, a fund manager at JPMorgan Funds, estimates the rise in Bund yields since the end of April to 0.5 percent from 0.18 percent caused investors to lose more than 10 percent in terms of absolute returns.

Since hitting a record high on April 10, Germany’s main stock market index, which measures total return, has lost a similar amount.

The scale and the speed of the move have been exceptional. ING estimate sharp rises in German yields over the past 15 years have on average taken them 90 basis points higher and have lasted five months.

“We were expecting a correction, but maybe not of this amplitude and speed. I am most surprised by the speed,” Sylvain de Bus, a senior fund manager at asset manager Candriam.

One-week realised volatility is at its highest since at least 1992, according to Reuters data.

CLEAR-OUT

The rise in yields coincided with data showing above-expectation German inflation data.

But price growth in April was only 0.3 percent, well below the ECB’s target of just below 2 percent and analysts said that figure alone could not explain the full extent of the rise in yields.

However, it happened at the end of the month, when investors assess performance statistics and, with no coupon cushion, it may have provided the nudge for a clearing out of almost unanimous bets that the rally in Bunds would continue.

“If your management tells you that you lost 1 percent against your benchmark and you are above your risk budget you cut your position,” said Eric Vanraes, fixed income portfolio manager at EI Sturdza Investment Funds.

If the main impetus for higher yields came from such market technicalities rather than a fundamental improvement in the growth and inflation outlook, it could hurt economic recovery.

Government bond yields set the standard for the cost of borrowing for businesses and consumers. A rise is equivalent to a tightening in monetary conditions.”

“The spike is inconsistent with a brave new world of higher inflation and more secure economic growth,” said Robin Marshall, director of fixed income at Smith & Williamson.

“I don’t think this is how the ECB would have wanted it.” (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)