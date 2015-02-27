INVESTMENT FOCUS-German shares yet to break records as QE looms

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - For all the record inflows pouring into euro zone stock markets as the European Central Bank readies its bond-buying plan, there is still some way to go for economic powerhouse Germany to break its own stock-market records.

Although the benchmark German DAX index hit a nominal all-time high this week, as did the UK FTSE 100, a crucial difference between the two is that the DAX is a total return index -- meaning it assumes all dividends are directly reinvested.

Stripping out dividend returns, using a price-only index known as the DAX Kurs, the DAX is actually some 7 percent away from an all-time high last reached at the height of the dotcom boom in March 2000.

Graphic on global stock-market indexes: link.reuters.com/ryr24w

That may be a function of the components of the DAX itself rather than any kind of bearishness on Germany relative to global equities, which also hit a fresh all-time high this week, suggested JPMorganChase strategist Emmanuel Cau.

Banking-sector stocks such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are down a whopping 70 to 90 percent from their pre-crisis highs, for example, while chipmaker Infineon is also some 90 percent down from its bubbliest point during the dotcom-era.

The DAX is also hardly a slouch relative to other indexes, having outperformed benchmarks on Wall Street and in Europe even after stripping out dividends. German stocks are also cheaper than European stocks, trading at 14.1 times forecast earnings, versus 16 for the STOXX 600 Europe index.

But this does serve to underline the importance of dividend income when evaluating overall returns from equities.

Looking at performance alone would not tell you the fact that over three, five and ten years, the total return on FTSE 100 equities has exceeded returns from UK sovereign debt, according to AXA Investment Managers’ Mark Tinker.

And indeed a big part of the $26 billion that has flowed into European equities so far this year is chasing yield, especially as swathes of the bond market have slipped into negative territory and made European stocks’ average dividend yield of 3.5 percent look ever more attractive.

So in a world where share buybacks and dividends appear to make even more sense to companies, with Citi strategists urging European bosses to use historically low borrowing costs to buy back shares and put their cash to work, expect an index’s total return to be ever more in the spotlight. (Additional reporting by Vincent Flasseur, Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Potter)