UK DMO to sell 4.5 bln stg of 2017 gilts, postpones 2022 auction
September 11, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

UK DMO to sell 4.5 bln stg of 2017 gilts, postpones 2022 auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office will sell 4.5 billion pounds of 1 percent 2017 gilts on Sept. 20 and the sale of 1.75 percent 2022 gilts will now be held on Dec. 11 to avoid clashing with the finance minister’s annual Autumn Statement on Dec. 5.

The DMO also said on Tuesday that the quarterly consultation meetings with gilt market participants would be moved to Dec. 10 from the previously scheduled date of Nov. 26. The DMO will publish the January-March issuance calendar on Dec. 14.

