UK debt office may issue new 5-year gilt
December 5, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

UK debt office may issue new 5-year gilt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The UK Debt Management Office said it would meet with gilt investors and dealers on Monday to discuss its issuance plans for the last three months of the 2012-13 fiscal year, including a possible new 5-year benchmark.

The DMO said it planned to hold three auctions of short-dated conventional gilts, two of mediums and two of longs, as well as three auctions of index-linked gilts.

There would probably also be one syndication of a long-dated conventional gilt and one syndication of an index-linked gilt over the same period.

Detailed issuance plans would be announced on Dec. 14, the DMO said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DMO slightly trimmed its 2012/13 issuance plans to 164.2 billion pounds after finance minister George Osborne’s mid-year budget update.

