FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK DMO approves GFI to act as interdealer gilt broker
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

UK DMO approves GFI to act as interdealer gilt broker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker GFI has won approval to operate in the British government bond market, raising the total number of registered interdealer brokers to six, the country’s debt issuance agency said on Friday.

“The UK Debt Management Office, jointly with the London Stock Exchange, announces today that GFI Securities Limited is to be endorsed as an Inter-Dealer Broker in the UK gilt market, with effect from the opening of business on Monday, Sept. 24,” the DMO said.

The other interdealer brokers operating in the gilt market are BGC Brokers, Dowgate, ICAP Electronic Broking, ICAP WCLK and Tullett Prebon Gilts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.