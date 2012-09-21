UK DMO approves GFI to act as interdealer gilt broker

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker GFI has won approval to operate in the British government bond market, raising the total number of registered interdealer brokers to six, the country’s debt issuance agency said on Friday.

“The UK Debt Management Office, jointly with the London Stock Exchange, announces today that GFI Securities Limited is to be endorsed as an Inter-Dealer Broker in the UK gilt market, with effect from the opening of business on Monday, Sept. 24,” the DMO said.

The other interdealer brokers operating in the gilt market are BGC Brokers, Dowgate, ICAP Electronic Broking, ICAP WCLK and Tullett Prebon Gilts.