UK DMO says sells new 55-year linker at 0.137 pct real yield
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 12:37 PM / 4 years ago

UK DMO says sells new 55-year linker at 0.137 pct real yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Tuesday that it had sold 5 billion pounds ($8.02 billion) of a new 55-year index-linked government bond which will yield 0.137 percent more than the rate of retail price inflation.

The sale of what is now Britain’s longest-dated inflation-linked bond was conducted via syndication, and bookrunners on the transaction said earlier in the day said that it attracted orders of more than 10 billion pounds.

The real yield is 1 basis point below that of the 2062 index-linked gilt, and is equivalent to a price of 99.370, indicating investors were willing to pay prices at the top end of earlier guidance.

Strategists had expected Britain to sell around 4 billion pounds of the new government bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.

