Orders for UK 2068 linker exceed 10 bln stg
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 9:04 AM / 4 years ago

Orders for UK 2068 linker exceed 10 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Orders for Britain’s new 2068 index-linked government bond have exceeded 10 billion pounds ($16.03 billion) and books on the syndication will close at 0900 GMT, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the gilt has been revised to be equivalent to a yield 1 basis point below that of the 2062 index-linked gilt, the bookrunner added, indicating investors are willing to pay prices at the top end of earlier guidance.

Strategists expect Britain to sell around 4 billion pounds of the new government bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.

