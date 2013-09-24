FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK opens books on syndication of 2068 index-linked gilt
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 8:14 AM / 4 years ago

UK opens books on syndication of 2068 index-linked gilt

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain opened the books on the syndication of its longest-ever inflation-linked government bond on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said.

Investors are being offered the March 2068 bond at a spread ranging from 1 basis point below to 1 basis point above the 2062 index-linked gilt, which is currently the longest-dated index-linked gilt in circulation in issue.

Strategists expect Britain to sell around 4 billion pounds ($6.41 billion) of the new government bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.

