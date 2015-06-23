UK opens books on sale of new 30-year index-linked bond - bookrunner

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain has opened the books on the launch via syndication of a new index-linked government bond, which matures in 2046 and has a coupon of 0.125 percent, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the March 2046 bond at a spread ranging from 0.5 basis points to 1.5 basis points above the 2044 linker.

The UK Debt Management Office typically makes several billion pounds of a new gilt available when it is launched by syndication.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas , HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)