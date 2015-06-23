FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK opens books on sale of new 30-year index-linked bond - bookrunner
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK opens books on sale of new 30-year index-linked bond - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain has opened the books on the launch via syndication of a new index-linked government bond, which matures in 2046 and has a coupon of 0.125 percent, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the March 2046 bond at a spread ranging from 0.5 basis points to 1.5 basis points above the 2044 linker.

The UK Debt Management Office typically makes several billion pounds of a new gilt available when it is launched by syndication.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas , HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.