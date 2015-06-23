UK attracts nearly 10 bln stg in orders for new 30-year linker - bookrunner

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain attracted orders worth nearly 10 billion pounds ($15.8 billion) by the time order books closed on the sale via syndication of a new index-linked gilt that matures in 2046, a bookrunner for the transaction said on Tuesday.

Price guidance was set at 0.5 basis points above the existing 0.125 percent 2044 gilt.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas , HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 0.6331 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)