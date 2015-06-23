FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK attracts nearly 10 bln stg in orders for new 30-year linker - bookrunner
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK attracts nearly 10 bln stg in orders for new 30-year linker - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain attracted orders worth nearly 10 billion pounds ($15.8 billion) by the time order books closed on the sale via syndication of a new index-linked gilt that matures in 2046, a bookrunner for the transaction said on Tuesday.

Price guidance was set at 0.5 basis points above the existing 0.125 percent 2044 gilt.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas , HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 0.6331 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.